Hedeker Wealth LLC Lowers Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Hedeker Wealth LLC decreased its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,870 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 4,446 shares during the period. CVS Health comprises 1.5% of Hedeker Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 128.3% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its position in CVS Health by 123.0% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 310 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in CVS Health during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. grew its position in CVS Health by 60.1% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on CVS. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $127.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.55.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

CVS Health Trading Up 0.7 %

In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $2,344,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,355,032. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVS traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $89.11. 44,557 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,662,370. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $116.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.69. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $82.20 and a 52-week high of $111.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.24.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.24. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $80.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 35.77%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Stories

