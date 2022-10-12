Hedeker Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 5,050 Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Hedeker Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,050 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at $532,645,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 1st quarter worth $240,547,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter worth $1,226,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,907,058 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $7,304,926,000 after buying an additional 426,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,425,305 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $4,341,402,000 after buying an additional 225,783 shares during the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Illumina Stock Down 0.7 %
NASDAQ:ILMN traded down $1.48 on Wednesday, reaching $197.68. The stock had a trading volume of 21,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,325,670. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $205.55 and a 200 day moving average of $234.50. The stock has a market cap of $31.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,318.78 and a beta of 1.13. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $173.45 and a 12-month high of $428.00.
Insider Buying and Selling at Illumina
In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.59, for a total transaction of $108,295.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,952,314.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
ILMN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Illumina from $350.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. SVB Leerink upgraded Illumina from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Illumina in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Illumina from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $170.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Illumina from $480.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Illumina presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $267.75.
Illumina Profile
Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.
