Hedeker Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 5,050 Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Hedeker Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,050 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at $532,645,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 1st quarter worth $240,547,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter worth $1,226,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,907,058 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $7,304,926,000 after buying an additional 426,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,425,305 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $4,341,402,000 after buying an additional 225,783 shares during the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ILMN traded down $1.48 on Wednesday, reaching $197.68. The stock had a trading volume of 21,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,325,670. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $205.55 and a 200 day moving average of $234.50. The stock has a market cap of $31.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,318.78 and a beta of 1.13. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $173.45 and a 12-month high of $428.00.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The life sciences company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 5.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.59, for a total transaction of $108,295.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,952,314.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ILMN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Illumina from $350.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. SVB Leerink upgraded Illumina from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Illumina in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Illumina from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $170.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Illumina from $480.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Illumina presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $267.75.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

