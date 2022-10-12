Hedeker Wealth LLC Sells 27,293 Shares of BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:INMU)

Hedeker Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:INMU – Get Rating) by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,293 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC owned approximately 3.22% of BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INMU. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $534,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,570,000. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $372,000.

BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

INMU traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.90. The stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,750. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.51 and a 200 day moving average of $23.68. BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.77 and a 1 year high of $25.62.

