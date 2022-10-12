HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) Given a €46.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €46.00 ($46.94) price objective on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €64.00 ($65.31) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Oddo Bhf set a €45.00 ($45.92) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus set a €64.00 ($65.31) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Thursday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €51.00 ($52.04) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €55.00 ($56.12) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.

HeidelbergCement Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of HEI stock traded down €1.03 ($1.05) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting €41.34 ($42.18). 745,112 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 712,290. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.38, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.06. HeidelbergCement has a one year low of €38.73 ($39.52) and a one year high of €68.08 ($69.47). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €46.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €49.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.10.

HeidelbergCement Company Profile

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

