Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CL King lowered their price target on shares of Helen of Troy from $282.00 to $206.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. TheStreet downgraded Helen of Troy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Helen of Troy from $175.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Helen of Troy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.67.

Get Helen of Troy alerts:

Helen of Troy Price Performance

NASDAQ HELE traded down $2.94 on Wednesday, hitting $97.56. 5,215 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,152. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $119.67 and a 200-day moving average of $156.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Helen of Troy has a 52 week low of $85.32 and a 52 week high of $256.26.

Institutional Trading of Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy ( NASDAQ:HELE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $521.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.07 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Helen of Troy will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindenwold Advisors boosted its position in Helen of Troy by 6.1% during the first quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 2,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,761,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 137,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Helen of Troy during the 1st quarter worth about $3,584,000.

About Helen of Troy

(Get Rating)

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Home & Outdoor, Health & Wellness, and Beauty. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; insulated water bottles, hydration packs, drinkware, mugs, food containers, lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, and accessories; and technical and outdoor sports packs, travel packs, luggage, daypacks, and everyday packs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.