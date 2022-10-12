Hello Gophers Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (SHARD)

Hello Gophers (SHARD) traded 17% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. One Hello Gophers token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Hello Gophers has a market capitalization of $5,640.85 and $41,611.00 worth of Hello Gophers was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hello Gophers has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00031867 BTC.

Gridcoin (GRC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000082 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 32.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00014271 BTC.

MM Optimizer (Cronos) (MMO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001996 BTC.

About Hello Gophers

Hello Gophers (CRYPTO:SHARD) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 22nd, 2022. Hello Gophers’ official website is www.hellogophers.com. Hello Gophers’ official Twitter account is @hellogophers.

Hello Gophers Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hello Gophers directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hello Gophers should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hello Gophers using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

