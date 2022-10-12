Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

HMTV remained flat at $7.15 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 90 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,917. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.63. Hemisphere Media Group has a 52-week low of $3.58 and a 52-week high of $13.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.87 million, a PE ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hemisphere Media Group had a negative return on equity of 13.65% and a negative net margin of 15.74%. The firm had revenue of $54.17 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hemisphere Media Group during the second quarter worth $1,079,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Hemisphere Media Group in the second quarter valued at $626,000. Iszo Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Hemisphere Media Group in the second quarter valued at $2,578,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Hemisphere Media Group by 786.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 279,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after buying an additional 247,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vazirani Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hemisphere Media Group in the second quarter valued at $220,000. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hemisphere Media Group, Inc operates as the Spanish-language media company. The company operates Pantaya, a subscription streaming service of Spanish-language media with approximately million subscribers; Cinelatino, a cable movie network with approximately 17.1 million subscribers in the United States, Latin America, and Canada; WAPA, a broadcast television network and television content producer; WAPA.TV, a news and entertainment website, as well as mobile apps, featuring content produced by WAPA; and WAPA Deportes, a sports television network in Puerto Rico.

