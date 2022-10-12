Hendley & Co. Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Hendley & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 109,007 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories accounts for 5.1% of Hendley & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Hendley & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $11,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth $30,000. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth $32,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 175.0% in the first quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth $38,000. 73.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.84.

ABT stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,484,405. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $96.67 and a 52 week high of $142.60. The stock has a market cap of $177.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.89.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.34. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The firm had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 39.25%.

In related news, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total value of $267,935.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,581,552.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 23,008 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $2,461,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,697,215. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total transaction of $267,935.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,581,552.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 204,788 shares of company stock worth $21,776,756 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

