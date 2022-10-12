Hendley & Co. Inc. Has $6.04 Million Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Hendley & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 111,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. Corteva makes up 2.6% of Hendley & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Hendley & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $6,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CTVA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Corteva by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,762,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,642,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,514 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Corteva by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,242,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,520,247,000 after buying an additional 1,483,373 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Corteva during the fourth quarter worth about $465,952,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in Corteva by 1.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,351,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,568,000 after buying an additional 91,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. grew its stake in Corteva by 2.3% during the first quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 7,293,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,258,000 after buying an additional 167,382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Corteva from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Corteva from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.27.

Corteva Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of CTVA stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $60.42. 14,215 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,764,553. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.37 and a 52 week high of $64.30. The company has a market capitalization of $43.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.70.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This is a boost from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.32%.

Corteva announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Corteva

In other Corteva news, insider Audrey Grimm sold 10,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total value of $627,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,615.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Corteva

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.