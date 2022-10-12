Hendley & Co. Inc. Invests $200,000 in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Hendley & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of UGI by 1.7% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 256,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,304,000 after acquiring an additional 4,203 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in UGI by 1.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 564,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,463,000 after purchasing an additional 10,572 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in UGI during the first quarter valued at approximately $573,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in UGI by 104.4% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 100,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after purchasing an additional 51,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in UGI by 2.3% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 58,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. 81.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UGI Stock Performance

UGI stock traded down $0.57 on Wednesday, reaching $32.23. 15,039 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,510,733. UGI Co. has a 12 month low of $32.03 and a 12 month high of $47.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 5.21, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

UGI Dividend Announcement

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter. UGI had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 14.09%. On average, research analysts anticipate that UGI Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UGI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UGI in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of UGI from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

About UGI



UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.4 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,600 propane distribution location.

