Hendley & Co. Inc. Trims Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Hendley & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,652 shares during the quarter. Phillips 66 accounts for 1.8% of Hendley & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Hendley & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $4,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PSX. Riverwater Partners LLC increased its position in Phillips 66 by 2.6% during the first quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 4,667 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii increased its position in Phillips 66 by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 8,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Phillips 66 by 1.9% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 6,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Phillips 66 by 1.1% during the first quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC now owns 11,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Phillips 66 by 4.2% during the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,088 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Phillips 66 stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,036,937. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $67.08 and a twelve month high of $111.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.82.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $49.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.93 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 16.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently 33.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PSX shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Wolfe Research cut shares of Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.93.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

