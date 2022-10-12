Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James upgraded Heritage Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

Heritage Commerce Price Performance

NASDAQ HTBK traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,641. The company has a market capitalization of $735.31 million, a PE ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.37. Heritage Commerce has a twelve month low of $10.42 and a twelve month high of $12.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

Heritage Commerce ( NASDAQ:HTBK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 31.99%. The firm had revenue of $43.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.61 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Heritage Commerce will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Walter Theodore Kaczmarek sold 21,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total transaction of $249,102.97. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 108,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,258,435.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heritage Commerce

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc grew its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 543,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,812,000 after buying an additional 194,332 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 132.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,912,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,210,000 after buying an additional 50,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 17,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 2,183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Commerce Company Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

See Also

