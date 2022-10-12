Hertz Network (HTZ) Price Reaches $0.0000

Hertz Network (HTZ) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. Hertz Network has a total market cap of $176,758.68 and $21.00 worth of Hertz Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hertz Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Hertz Network has traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Hertz Network

Hertz Network’s genesis date was January 8th, 2021. Hertz Network’s total supply is 14,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,238,410,649 coins. The Reddit community for Hertz Network is https://reddit.com/r/hertznetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hertz Network’s official website is www.hertz-network.com. The official message board for Hertz Network is hertznetwork.medium.com. Hertz Network’s official Twitter account is @hertz_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hertz Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hertz Network (HTZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Hertz Network has a current supply of 14,000,000,000 with 5,238,410,649 in circulation. The last known price of Hertz Network is 0.00003367 USD and is down -1.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $128.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hertz-network.com.”

