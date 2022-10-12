HighPeak Energy, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (NASDAQ:HPK)

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st.

HighPeak Energy has a payout ratio of 1.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect HighPeak Energy to earn $7.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 1.4%.

HighPeak Energy Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ HPK traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.87. The stock had a trading volume of 634 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,104. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.14. HighPeak Energy has a 52 week low of $10.59 and a 52 week high of $38.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Insider Activity at HighPeak Energy

HighPeak Energy ( NASDAQ:HPK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $201.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.04 million. HighPeak Energy had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 24.13%. Analysts anticipate that HighPeak Energy will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder John Paul Dejoria bought 2,313,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.61 per share, with a total value of $50,000,007.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,813,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,855,007.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, President Michael L. Hollis bought 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.20 per share, with a total value of $70,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 237,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,788,066.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder John Paul Dejoria bought 2,313,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.61 per share, with a total value of $50,000,007.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,813,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,855,007.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 2,317,253 shares of company stock valued at $50,070,954. 88.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HighPeak Energy

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of HighPeak Energy by 2.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of HighPeak Energy by 73.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 25,740 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HighPeak Energy by 139.8% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 48,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 28,100 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $661,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HighPeak Energy by 6.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.69% of the company’s stock.

About HighPeak Energy

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 64,213 MBoe of proved reserves.

Featured Articles

