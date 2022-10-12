Hodges Capital Management Inc. Acquires 8,296 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,296 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $8,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 2.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 46.4% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 1.6% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in Airbnb by 42.7% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO increased its holdings in Airbnb by 25.0% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.45% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb stock traded up $3.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.61. The stock had a trading volume of 76,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,494,795. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.71 and a 12 month high of $212.58. The company has a market capitalization of $71.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.46 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $114.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 16.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ABNB shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Airbnb from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Airbnb from $174.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Tigress Financial decreased their target price on Airbnb from $214.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Airbnb to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.53.

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total transaction of $263,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 238,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,157,360.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total value of $263,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 238,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,157,360.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 11,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.07, for a total value of $1,234,124.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 127,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,476,193.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 595,279 shares of company stock worth $72,641,588. Insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

