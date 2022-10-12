Hodges Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 205,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 70,870 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned 0.08% of United States Steel worth $3,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. 79.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United States Steel alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on X shares. UBS Group set a $23.00 price target on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Monday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of United States Steel from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of United States Steel to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $30.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.17.

United States Steel Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of United States Steel stock traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $19.20. The stock had a trading volume of 251,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,205,729. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. United States Steel Co. has a 1 year low of $16.41 and a 1 year high of $39.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.15.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 49.21% and a net margin of 21.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United States Steel Co. will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

United States Steel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.17%.

United States Steel announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 28th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About United States Steel

(Get Rating)

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding X? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.