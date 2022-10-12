Hodges Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,608,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 108,500 shares during the quarter. Frontier Group comprises 1.5% of Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned 0.74% of Frontier Group worth $15,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Frontier Group in the second quarter valued at about $94,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Frontier Group by 7.7% in the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 932,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,734,000 after purchasing an additional 67,000 shares during the last quarter. MCIA Inc purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Group in the second quarter worth about $944,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Group in the first quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Group in the first quarter worth about $4,029,000.

ULCC traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,135,412. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.19 and a twelve month high of $17.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.66 and a beta of 1.67.

Frontier Group ( NASDAQ:ULCC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. Frontier Group had a negative return on equity of 34.00% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. The company had revenue of $909.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $865.76 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Frontier Group’s quarterly revenue was up 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ULCC. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Frontier Group in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Raymond James lowered Frontier Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Frontier Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Frontier Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Frontier Group from $19.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Frontier Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers. The company operates an airline that serves approximately 120 airports throughout the United States and international destinations in the Americas. It offers its services through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and call center.

