Hodges Capital Management Inc. Invests $4.32 Million in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 61,086 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,317,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ITGR. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Integer by 697.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 443,687 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,636,000 after buying an additional 388,063 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its position in Integer by 42.1% during the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 276,131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,248,000 after purchasing an additional 81,873 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in Integer by 27.1% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 312,855 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,207,000 after purchasing an additional 66,726 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Integer by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,635,569 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $292,918,000 after purchasing an additional 48,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Integer during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,846,000. 99.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ITGR traded up $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.29. 2,528 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,883. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.09 and its 200-day moving average is $71.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Integer Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $50.05 and a 1-year high of $95.73.

Integer ( NYSE:ITGR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.14). Integer had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 6.10%. The company had revenue of $350.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Integer Holdings Co. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Carter Houghton sold 2,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.13, for a total value of $200,744.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,812.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ITGR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Integer in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Integer from $97.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

