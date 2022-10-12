Hodges Capital Management Inc. Invests $6.10 Million in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 103,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,102,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.17% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 652.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 138.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period.

Shares of OLLI stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $55.17. 24,509 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,415,700. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.67 and a 12-month high of $75.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.82.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $452.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.43 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OLLI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.07.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

