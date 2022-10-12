Hodges Capital Management Inc. Purchases 11,762 Shares of RH (NYSE:RH)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its position in RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) by 55.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,124 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,762 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in RH were worth $7,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of RH by 17.9% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of RH by 2.7% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of RH by 1.2% in the second quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of RH by 61.6% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in RH by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of RH from $315.00 to $274.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of RH in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of RH from $250.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of RH from $450.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of RH from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $356.75.

RH Stock Performance

RH traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $251.50. The company had a trading volume of 10,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,122. RH has a fifty-two week low of $207.37 and a fifty-two week high of $699.14. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $271.59 and its 200 day moving average is $283.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.39.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $8.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.82 by $1.26. RH had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 67.69%. The business had revenue of $991.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.48 EPS. RH’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that RH will post 24.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.15, for a total transaction of $33,722.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,820. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 137 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.15, for a total value of $33,722.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,820. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 1,224 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.47, for a total transaction of $320,039.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,808,065.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,990 shares of company stock worth $5,297,604 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

RH Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

