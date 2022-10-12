Hodges Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,036 Shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,174 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 1,036 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of Kirby worth $5,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KEX. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Kirby by 18,106.0% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,149,345 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $82,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,032 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Kirby during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,533,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Kirby during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,876,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Kirby by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,770,737 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $127,830,000 after buying an additional 300,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JCP Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Kirby during the 1st quarter worth $21,188,000. 95.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:KEX traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $63.41. 4,203 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,792. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.86. Kirby Co. has a twelve month low of $50.58 and a twelve month high of $75.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.26.

Kirby ( NYSE:KEX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The shipping company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $697.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.50 million. Kirby had a positive return on equity of 2.55% and a negative net margin of 8.32%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kirby Co. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Kirby in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.67.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

