Holdex Finance Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $15,679.43 (HOLDEX)

Holdex Finance (HOLDEX) traded 15.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 11th. During the last week, Holdex Finance has traded 50.8% higher against the US dollar. Holdex Finance has a market capitalization of $15,679.43 and $37,732.00 worth of Holdex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Holdex Finance token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Holdex Finance Token Profile

Holdex Finance’s launch date was June 22nd, 2021. Holdex Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,412,700 tokens. The Reddit community for Holdex Finance is https://reddit.com/r/holdexfinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Holdex Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@holdexfinance. The official website for Holdex Finance is holdex.finance. Holdex Finance’s official Twitter account is @holdexfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Holdex Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Holdex Finance (HOLDEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Holdex Finance has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Holdex Finance is 0.00241847 USD and is up 1.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $17,750.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://holdex.finance.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Holdex Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Holdex Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Holdex Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

