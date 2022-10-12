Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Hologic in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Hologic from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hologic has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.71.

NASDAQ HOLX traded down $0.68 on Wednesday, reaching $61.27. The company had a trading volume of 18,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,763,584. Hologic has a 52-week low of $60.67 and a 52-week high of $80.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.98 and its 200 day moving average is $71.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.26. Hologic had a return on equity of 37.48% and a net margin of 28.93%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hologic will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Hologic by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 334 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 1,825.0% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 385 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 415 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 409.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 520 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

