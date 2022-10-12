Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on HBNC. Stephens increased their price target on Horizon Bancorp to $25.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Raymond James downgraded Horizon Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

NASDAQ:HBNC traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.40. 665 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,466. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.35. Horizon Bancorp has a twelve month low of $16.53 and a twelve month high of $23.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $801.74 million, a P/E ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional Trading of Horizon Bancorp

Horizon Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HBNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.06. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 34.40%. The firm had revenue of $65.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Horizon Bancorp will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HBNC. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Bancorp Company Profile

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers various deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

