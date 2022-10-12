Horizonte Minerals Plc (OTCMKTS:HZMMF) Short Interest Down 81.2% in September

Horizonte Minerals Plc (OTCMKTS:HZMMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 81.2% from the September 15th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Horizonte Minerals Price Performance

HZMMF traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.06. 7,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,884. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.20 and a 200 day moving average of $1.53. Horizonte Minerals has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $3.12.

Horizonte Minerals Company Profile

Horizonte Minerals Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects in Brazil. The company primarily explores for nickel deposits, as well as cobalt deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Araguaia ferronickel project and Serra do Tapa nickel project located in the State of Para; and the Vermelho Nickel-Cobalt project in the eastern part of the Carajás mining district.

