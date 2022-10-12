Horizonte Minerals Plc (OTCMKTS:HZMMF) Short Interest Down 81.2% in September

Horizonte Minerals Plc (OTCMKTS:HZMMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 81.2% from the September 15th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Horizonte Minerals Price Performance
HZMMF traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.06. 7,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,884. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.20 and a 200 day moving average of $1.53. Horizonte Minerals has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $3.12.
Horizonte Minerals Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Horizonte Minerals (HZMMF)
- Institutional Investors Are Buying These Two Stocks
- Apple’s Price Targets Are Changing
- Put Pep In Your Portfolio With Low-Beta Pepsico
- Is Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. a Q4 Winner?
- 3 Oil Stocks That Are Heating Back Up
Receive News & Ratings for Horizonte Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizonte Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.