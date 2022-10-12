Houston American Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.28. Houston American Energy shares last traded at $3.97, with a volume of 905,845 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of $35.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 45.50, a current ratio of 45.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Houston American Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Houston American Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Houston American Energy by 293.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 48,185 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 35,925 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Houston American Energy by 186.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 384,546 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after buying an additional 250,200 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Houston American Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. 5.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Houston American Energy Corp., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and condensate in the United States. Its oil and gas properties are located primarily in the Texas Permian Basin, the onshore Texas and Louisiana Gulf Coast region, and in the South American country of Colombia.

