Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Downgraded to “Hold” at Truist Financial

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on HWM. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Benchmark upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.71.

Howmet Aerospace Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE HWM opened at $33.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.62. Howmet Aerospace has a 52-week low of $27.41 and a 52-week high of $38.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.67 and a beta of 1.40.

Institutional Trading of Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 3.5% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in Howmet Aerospace by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 7,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

