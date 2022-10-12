HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $617.71.

HSBC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Redburn Partners cut HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Investec upgraded shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th.

Get HSBC alerts:

HSBC Trading Down 2.5 %

HSBC opened at $25.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $101.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.57. HSBC has a one year low of $25.00 and a one year high of $38.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.89.

HSBC Cuts Dividend

HSBC ( NYSE:HSBC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $13.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.28 billion. HSBC had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 27.66%. On average, equities analysts forecast that HSBC will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HSBC

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 24,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HSBC by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 63,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 8,841 shares during the period. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in HSBC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in HSBC by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 21,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of HSBC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $816,000. Institutional investors own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

HSBC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.