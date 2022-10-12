Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) PT Lowered to $95.00

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $96.00 to $95.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 32.85% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on HUBG. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Hub Group from $109.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Hub Group to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Hub Group from $92.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Hub Group in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hub Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.56.

Hub Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HUBG traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $71.51. 31 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,303. Hub Group has a 52 week low of $60.81 and a 52 week high of $89.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.27. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hub Group

Hub Group ( NASDAQ:HUBG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Hub Group had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 22.89%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hub Group will post 10.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gary Yablon bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.60 per share, with a total value of $428,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,132 shares in the company, valued at $610,499.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Gary Yablon acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.60 per share, for a total transaction of $428,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $610,499.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David P. Yeager bought 141,561 shares of Hub Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $104.99 per share, with a total value of $14,862,489.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,862,489.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 174,900 shares of company stock valued at $18,265,801. Company insiders own 3.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,565,736 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $275,310,000 after buying an additional 39,420 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Hub Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,305,317 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $177,999,000 after acquiring an additional 29,192 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Hub Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,433,008 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $110,643,000 after acquiring an additional 45,357 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hub Group by 7.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,402,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $108,019,000 after buying an additional 92,516 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Hub Group by 4.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,229,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,225,000 after buying an additional 51,768 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

