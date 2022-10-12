Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Given a €68.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €68.00 ($69.39) price target on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BOSS. Baader Bank set a €44.00 ($44.90) price target on Hugo Boss in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €64.00 ($65.31) price target on Hugo Boss in a report on Monday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €66.00 ($67.35) price target on Hugo Boss in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €57.80 ($58.98) price target on Hugo Boss in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €65.00 ($66.33) price objective on Hugo Boss in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st.

Hugo Boss Stock Performance

Hugo Boss stock traded down €1.11 ($1.13) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching €46.38 ($47.33). 708,327 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,526. The business’s 50-day moving average is €54.00 and its 200-day moving average is €52.71. Hugo Boss has a 12-month low of €42.05 ($42.91) and a 12-month high of €59.98 ($61.20). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.13, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion and a PE ratio of 16.04.

Hugo Boss Company Profile

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

