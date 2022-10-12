Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) Research Coverage Started at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $245.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $315.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $217.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Ingalls Industries currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $246.89.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HII traded down $4.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $229.74. The stock had a trading volume of 3,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,453. The company has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $231.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 1 year low of $175.50 and a 1 year high of $243.46.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $4.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 21.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 15.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th were given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is currently 32.37%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huntington Ingalls Industries

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 12.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,759 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,283 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 769.1% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,833 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after purchasing an additional 19,321 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the first quarter valued at $279,000. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the second quarter valued at $8,511,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

