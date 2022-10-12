Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Price Target Cut to $37.00

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $37.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 44.08% from the stock’s current price.

HUN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Huntsman from $34.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Bank of America downgraded Huntsman from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Huntsman from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Huntsman from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Huntsman Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Huntsman stock opened at $25.68 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.92. Huntsman has a 1 year low of $23.53 and a 1 year high of $41.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. Huntsman had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Huntsman will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Curtis E. Espeland acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.18 per share, for a total transaction of $452,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,533 shares in the company, valued at $559,325.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Huntsman news, VP David M. Stryker purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.90 per share, for a total transaction of $299,000.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 341,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,214,258.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Curtis E. Espeland acquired 15,000 shares of Huntsman stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.18 per share, for a total transaction of $452,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,325.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huntsman

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Huntsman by 5.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 489,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,371,000 after purchasing an additional 25,600 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Huntsman during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Huntsman by 12.7% during the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 178,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,049,000 after purchasing an additional 20,128 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Huntsman by 729.9% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Huntsman by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.