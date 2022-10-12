Hydro Protocol (HOT) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $9,820.00

Hydro Protocol (HOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. During the last seven days, Hydro Protocol has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar. Hydro Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.39 million and $9,820.00 worth of Hydro Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hydro Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002954 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000798 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010821 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000071 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 50.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00051807 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070248 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10739231 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Hydro Protocol

Hydro Protocol’s launch date was September 5th, 2018. Hydro Protocol’s total supply is 1,560,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 702,000,000 tokens. The official website for Hydro Protocol is hydroprotocol.io. Hydro Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/hydro-protocol. Hydro Protocol’s official Twitter account is @protocol_hydro and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hydro Protocol

