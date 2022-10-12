IAC (NASDAQ:IAC) Shares Down 6.9%

IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) shares dropped 6.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $46.31 and last traded at $46.41. Approximately 8,880 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 637,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.83.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of IAC from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on IAC from $133.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on IAC in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on IAC from $130.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on IAC from $130.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.00.

The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.88.

IAC ( NASDAQ:IAC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($1.37). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. IAC had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 21.49%. On average, analysts predict that IAC Inc. will post -13.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Iac Inc. bought 148,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.78 per share, with a total value of $4,999,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,672,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,184,637,117.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 575,800 shares of company stock worth $19,994,762 over the last quarter. 13.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IAC. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in IAC during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IAC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IAC during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in IAC by 9,650.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in IAC by 106.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. 99.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

