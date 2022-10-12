Ibstock (LON:IBST) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $149.10

Shares of Ibstock plc (LON:IBST – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 149.10 ($1.80) and last traded at GBX 149.10 ($1.80), with a volume of 3011735 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 160.90 ($1.94).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Ibstock from GBX 210 ($2.54) to GBX 180 ($2.17) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 232.40 ($2.81).

Get Ibstock alerts:

Ibstock Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £592.46 million and a PE ratio of 994.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 188.41 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 182.05.

Ibstock Cuts Dividend

Ibstock Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a dividend of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Ibstock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

(Get Rating)

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells clay and concrete building products and solutions primarily in the United Kingdom. Its principal products include clay bricks, brick components, concrete roof tiles, concrete stone masonry substitutes, concrete fencing, pre-stressed concrete, and concrete rail products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ibstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ibstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.