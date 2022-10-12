IceCream Shares Price Reaches $0.0480 on Exchanges (CSHARE)

IceCream Shares (CSHARE) traded down 7.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 12th. IceCream Shares has a market capitalization of $32.15 and approximately $8.00 worth of IceCream Shares was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, IceCream Shares has traded down 7% against the dollar. One IceCream Shares token can currently be purchased for about $0.0480 or 0.00000251 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IceCream Shares Token Profile

IceCream Shares was first traded on February 24th, 2022. IceCream Shares’ total supply is 41,170 tokens and its circulating supply is 670 tokens. IceCream Shares’ official Twitter account is @icecreamfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. IceCream Shares’ official website is icecreamfinance.app.

Buying and Selling IceCream Shares

According to CryptoCompare, “IceCream Shares (CSHARE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. IceCream Shares has a current supply of 41,170 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of IceCream Shares is 0.05129579 USD and is up 0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icecreamfinance.app/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IceCream Shares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IceCream Shares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IceCream Shares using one of the exchanges listed above.

