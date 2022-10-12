ICG Enterprise Trust PLC (LON:ICGT) Plans Dividend of GBX 7

ICG Enterprise Trust PLC (LON:ICGT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, October 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.08) per share on Friday, December 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

ICG Enterprise Trust Price Performance

LON:ICGT opened at GBX 986 ($11.91) on Wednesday. ICG Enterprise Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 928 ($11.21) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,314 ($15.88). The stock has a market capitalization of £675.58 million and a PE ratio of 290.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,052.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,079.03.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Gerhard Fusenig bought 2,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,054 ($12.74) per share, for a total transaction of £29,543.62 ($35,697.95). In other news, insider Gerhard Fusenig bought 2,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,054 ($12.74) per share, for a total transaction of £29,543.62 ($35,697.95). Also, insider Janine Nicholls bought 2,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,126 ($13.61) per share, for a total transaction of £24,985.94 ($30,190.84). Insiders have acquired 10,022 shares of company stock worth $10,522,956 in the last 90 days.

ICG Enterprise Trust Company Profile

ICG Enterprise Trust PLC specializes in direct and fund of funds investments. The fund does not make venture capital investments in startups or early stage funds. The fund also provides growth capital. In direct co-investments, the fund invests in buyouts of mature companies. For fund of fund investments, the fund seeks to invest in primary funds, secondary fund purchases, private equity buyout funds, growth capital funds, and mezzanine funds.

Featured Articles

