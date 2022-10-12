ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

ICUI has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of ICU Medical from $208.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of ICU Medical from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Get ICU Medical alerts:

ICU Medical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ICUI traded down $2.74 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $140.26. 1,237 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 203,978. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.25. ICU Medical has a 12 month low of $140.89 and a 12 month high of $251.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $162.69 and a 200-day moving average of $179.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 340.48 and a beta of 0.57.

Institutional Trading of ICU Medical

ICU Medical ( NASDAQ:ICUI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.23). ICU Medical had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 0.31%. The firm had revenue of $561.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. ICU Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that ICU Medical will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,122,104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $472,466,000 after acquiring an additional 171,851 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,516,089 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $337,542,000 after acquiring an additional 632,609 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 93.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,008,937 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $165,859,000 after acquiring an additional 486,551 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 342,453 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $76,248,000 after acquiring an additional 6,562 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in ICU Medical by 45.4% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 265,343 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $59,077,000 after purchasing an additional 82,861 shares during the last quarter. 90.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ICU Medical

(Get Rating)

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap and SwabTip disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ICU Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICU Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.