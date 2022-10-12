Idea Chain Coin Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $106,723.21 (ICH)

Idea Chain Coin (ICH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 12th. Idea Chain Coin has a market cap of $106,723.21 and $4.00 worth of Idea Chain Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Idea Chain Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Idea Chain Coin has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Idea Chain Coin alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,146.05 or 1.00017515 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00006428 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003307 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 26.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001724 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003657 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00040991 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.59 or 0.00060530 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005363 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00022893 BTC.

Idea Chain Coin Token Profile

ICH is a token. Its launch date was January 20th, 2020. Idea Chain Coin’s total supply is 53,900,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,295,931 tokens. Idea Chain Coin’s official Twitter account is @ideachaincoin1. Idea Chain Coin’s official website is ideachaincoin.com. Idea Chain Coin’s official message board is www.facebook.com/ideachaincoin.

Buying and Selling Idea Chain Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Idea Chain Coin (ICH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Idea Chain Coin has a current supply of 53,900,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Idea Chain Coin is 0.00311192 USD and is up 3.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $3.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ideachaincoin.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idea Chain Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Idea Chain Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Idea Chain Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Idea Chain Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Idea Chain Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.