IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on IDXX. Barclays reduced their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $700.00 to $582.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $530.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $603.00 to $573.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $483.57.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX traded up $2.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $328.64. 3,770 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 592,729. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.03, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.89. IDEXX Laboratories has a 52-week low of $318.50 and a 52-week high of $672.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $357.58 and its 200-day moving average is $389.22.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.02. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 104.47% and a net margin of 20.07%. The company had revenue of $860.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.26 million. Analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories will post 7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 42.3% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $44,000. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

