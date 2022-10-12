IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) Shares Acquired by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,750 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.48% of IDT worth $3,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IDT by 199.4% during the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 621,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,688,000 after buying an additional 414,130 shares during the last quarter. Bandera Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDT by 98.7% during the 1st quarter. Bandera Partners LLC now owns 470,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,022,000 after buying an additional 233,441 shares during the last quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IDT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,953,000. J. Goldman & Co LP increased its holdings in IDT by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 319,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,906,000 after purchasing an additional 100,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in IDT by 1,324.2% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 185,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,656,000 after purchasing an additional 172,119 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on IDT in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of IDT stock opened at $28.02 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.02 and a 200 day moving average of $26.91. IDT Co. has a 12 month low of $21.68 and a 12 month high of $67.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $735.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47 and a beta of 1.16.

IDT Corporation operates in the communications and payment industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Fintech; net2phone-UCaaS (Unified Communications as a Service); and Traditional Communications. The Fintech segment offers international money remittance and related value/payment transfer services under the BOSS Revolution brand name; national retail solutions, such as point of sale network providing payment processing, digital advertising, transaction data, and ancillary services under the NRS brand name.

