Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Price Target Cut to $202.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Citigroup from $210.00 to $202.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.34% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $213.00 price target on Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $206.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $182.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.69.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of ITW traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $186.45. The stock had a trading volume of 31,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,117,708. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works has a 1-year low of $173.52 and a 1-year high of $249.81.

Institutional Trading of Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 75.41% and a net margin of 17.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth $31,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 468.8% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 723.1% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 79.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

