Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the life sciences company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Illumina to $327.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Illumina from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. OTR Global lowered shares of Illumina to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Illumina from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Illumina from $350.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Illumina has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $267.75.

NASDAQ ILMN traded down $1.39 on Wednesday, hitting $197.77. 24,485 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,325,670. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $205.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $234.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,318.78 and a beta of 1.13. Illumina has a 52-week low of $173.45 and a 52-week high of $428.00.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The life sciences company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 5.61% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Illumina will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.59, for a total transaction of $108,295.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,952,314.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 27,286 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $5,206,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illumina in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illumina in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,069,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 77.4% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 62,464 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $11,918,000 after buying an additional 27,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 1.9% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 14,675 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

