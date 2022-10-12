IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) Price Target Cut to $20.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at B. Riley from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 44.82% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IMAX in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark cut their target price on IMAX from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of IMAX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of IMAX from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IMAX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.83.

Shares of IMAX opened at $13.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $774.67 million, a P/E ratio of -55.24 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.16. IMAX has a 12 month low of $13.42 and a 12 month high of $22.10.

IMAX ( NYSE:IMAX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $73.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.95 million. IMAX had a negative return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 4.93%. As a group, research analysts predict that IMAX will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMAX. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in IMAX during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of IMAX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IMAX in the first quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of IMAX during the first quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of IMAX during the second quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Institutional investors own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers cinematic solution through proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and specialized equipment. The company offers IMAX Digital Re-Mastering (DMR), a proprietary technology that digitally enhances the image resolution, visual clarity, and sound quality of motion picture films for projection on IMAX screens; IMAX theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; and digital projection systems.

