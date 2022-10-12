Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF (NYSEARCA:WOMN) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Shares of Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF (NYSEARCA:WOMN – Get Rating) dropped 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $26.08 and last traded at $26.08. Approximately 1,485 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 3,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.25.

Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOMN. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF by 2,489.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF by 69.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF during the second quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF during the first quarter valued at $308,000.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.