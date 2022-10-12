Incitec Pivot Limited (OTCMKTS:INCZY) Short Interest Update

Incitec Pivot Limited (OTCMKTS:INCZY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 41,600 shares, a growth of 41,500.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.
Incitec Pivot Stock Performance
Shares of INCZY stock opened at $2.23 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.51. Incitec Pivot has a fifty-two week low of $1.91 and a fifty-two week high of $3.14.
Incitec Pivot Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Incitec Pivot (INCZY)
- Put Pep In Your Portfolio With Low-Beta Pepsico
- Institutional Investors Are Buying These Two Stocks
- Is Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. a Q4 Winner?
- 3 Oil Stocks That Are Heating Back Up
- Is Pfizer Stock Still Worth Buying After the Pandemic?
Receive News & Ratings for Incitec Pivot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incitec Pivot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.