Incitec Pivot Limited (OTCMKTS:INCZY) Short Interest Update

Incitec Pivot Limited (OTCMKTS:INCZY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 41,600 shares, a growth of 41,500.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Incitec Pivot Stock Performance

Shares of INCZY stock opened at $2.23 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.51. Incitec Pivot has a fifty-two week low of $1.91 and a fifty-two week high of $3.14.

Incitec Pivot Company Profile

Incitec Pivot Limited manufactures and distributes industrial explosives, industrial chemicals, and fertilizers in Australia, the United States, Canada, Turkey, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes fertilizers, including di/mono-ammonium phosphate, ammonia, granulated ammonium sulphate, urea, and single super phosphate, as well as imports and sells fertilizers.

