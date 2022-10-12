Indexed Finance Price Hits $0.14 (NDX)

Indexed Finance (NDX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 12th. Over the last seven days, Indexed Finance has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar. Indexed Finance has a market capitalization of $115,644.86 and $848.00 worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Indexed Finance token can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000708 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002957 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010882 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000072 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070274 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10743142 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00034121 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Indexed Finance Profile

Indexed Finance launched on December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 854,801 tokens. The official website for Indexed Finance is indexed.finance. The official message board for Indexed Finance is ndxfi.medium.com. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Indexed Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance (NDX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Indexed Finance has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 854,801 in circulation. The last known price of Indexed Finance is 0.13497802 USD and is down -2.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $846.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://indexed.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indexed Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Indexed Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Indexed Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

