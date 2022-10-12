Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA) Short Interest Up 223.1% in September

Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, an increase of 223.1% from the September 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IBA. GFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Industrias Bachoco in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,188,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its position in Industrias Bachoco by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 151,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,078,000 after purchasing an additional 24,645 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Industrias Bachoco by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 60,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 23,761 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Industrias Bachoco during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $939,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in Industrias Bachoco by 87.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 25,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 12,066 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

Industrias Bachoco Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of IBA stock traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $48.20. The company had a trading volume of 6,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,827. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.70. Industrias Bachoco has a one year low of $36.98 and a one year high of $48.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.17 and its 200 day moving average is $45.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Industrias Bachoco ( NYSE:IBA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $1.84. Industrias Bachoco had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Industrias Bachoco will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Industrias Bachoco in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

About Industrias Bachoco

Industrias Bachoco, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a poultry producer in Mexico and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Poultry and Others. It is primarily involved in the breeding, processing, and marketing of chicken, eggs, swine, balanced animal feed, and other meat products.

See Also

