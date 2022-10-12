Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Price Target Cut to $5.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $7.50 to $5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. MKM Partners restated a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Infinera in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Infinera from $9.00 to $6.50 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Infinera from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.25.

INFN traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.45. 118,997 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,471,610. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $965.36 million, a PE ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 1.13. Infinera has a one year low of $4.37 and a one year high of $9.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49.

Infinera ( NASDAQ:INFN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $357.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.62 million. Infinera had a negative net margin of 12.69% and a negative return on equity of 33.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Infinera will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Infinera by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,684,707 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $31,946,000 after purchasing an additional 420,113 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its position in Infinera by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA bought a new position in Infinera in the 2nd quarter valued at about $515,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Infinera by 141.1% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 222,165 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 130,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Sky Advisers LLC bought a new position in Infinera in the 1st quarter valued at about $460,000. Institutional investors own 92.01% of the company’s stock.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

