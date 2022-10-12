Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

INFI traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.10. 7,421 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 764,883. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.46 and a 12-month high of $3.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.94. The company has a market cap of $98.21 million, a P/E ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.50.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,110.33% and a negative return on equity of 299.00%. The firm had revenue of $0.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.68 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,884,979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 86,006 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 3,106.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,872,423 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 1,814,022 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC boosted its stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the second quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 1,117,154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 85,750 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 161.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 957,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 591,065 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $319,000. 33.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic triple negative breast cancer and urothelial cancer; and Phase 1/1b clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

